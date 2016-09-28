sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,50 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0MKUW ISIN: GG00B1NPGZ52 Ticker-Symbol: 3BH 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED EUR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED EUR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED - Holding(s) in Company

London, September 28

For filings with the FCA include the annex For filings with issuer exclude the annex

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: ii

BH Macro Limited
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please
specify): Type 1 disclosure as per the Transparency Directive II Regulation
X


3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: iii

Schroders plc


4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or reached: v
27.09.16

6. Date on which issuer notified:
28.09.16
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: vi, vii
Above 25%

8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
Class/type of
shares

if possible using the ISIN CODE		Situation previous
to the triggering transaction		Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of Shares		Number
of Voting Rights		Number
of shares		Number of voting
rights		% of voting rights x

Direct		Direct
xi		Indirect xii
Direct
Indirect
Ordinary

GG00B1NPGZ52

GG00B1NPGV15

GG00B1NP5142
TOTAL

99,738

2,529,270

8,367,032
10,996,040

99,738

2,529,270

8,203,942
10,832,950

95,573

2,516,561

8,131,392
10,743,526

95,573

2,516,561

7,968,303
10,580,436

0.226%

5.961%

18.875%
25.062%


B: Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Expiration date xiiiExercise/ Conversion Period xivNumber of voting
rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted.		% of voting
rights

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
xv, xvi

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Exercise
price		Expiration date xviiExercise/
Conversion period xviii		Number of voting rights
instrument refers to		% of voting rights xix,
xx

Nominal
Delta


Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights

10,580,436
25.062%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi


Schroder & Co. Limited
6,869,596
16.272%
Schroders (C.I.) Limited1,316,7283.119%
Schroder Investment Management Limited2,394,1125.671%

Proxy Voting:

10. Name of the proxy holder:

11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:

12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:


13. Additional information:		The shares referred to in section 9 are held in
portfolios managed by the firm on a discretionary basis for clients under investment management agreements. This disclosure has been calculated based on issue share capital amount 42,216,680.

14. Contact name:
Shaheen Hussain

15. Contact telephone number:
020 7658 6000

