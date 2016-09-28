BH MACRO LIMITED - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, September 28
For filings with the FCA include the annex For filings with issuer exclude the annex
TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: ii
BH Macro Limited
|2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please
specify): Type 1 disclosure as per the Transparency Directive II Regulation
X
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: iii
Schroders plc
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv
|5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or reached: v
27.09.16
6. Date on which issuer notified:
28.09.16
|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: vi, vii
Above 25%
|8. Notified details:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
|Class/type of
shares
if possible using the ISIN CODE
|Situation previous
to the triggering transaction
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Number
of Shares
|Number
of Voting Rights
|Number
of shares
|Number of voting
rights
|% of voting rights x
Direct
|Direct
xi
|Indirect xii
Direct
Indirect
|Ordinary
GG00B1NPGZ52
GG00B1NPGV15
GG00B1NP5142
TOTAL
99,738
2,529,270
8,367,032
10,996,040
99,738
2,529,270
8,203,942
10,832,950
95,573
2,516,561
8,131,392
10,743,526
95,573
2,516,561
7,968,303
10,580,436
0.226%
5.961%
18.875%
25.062%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration date xiii
|Exercise/ Conversion Period xiv
|Number of voting
rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted.
|% of voting
rights
|C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
xv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Exercise
price
|Expiration date xvii
|Exercise/
Conversion period xviii
|Number of voting rights
instrument refers to
|% of voting rights xix,
xx
Nominal
Delta
Total (A+B+C)
|Number of voting rights
|Percentage of voting rights
10,580,436
25.062%
9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi
Schroder & Co. Limited
6,869,596
16.272%
|Schroders (C.I.) Limited
|1,316,728
|3.119%
|Schroder Investment Management Limited
|2,394,112
|5.671%
|Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:
13. Additional information:
|The shares referred to in section 9 are held in
portfolios managed by the firm on a discretionary basis for clients under investment management agreements. This disclosure has been calculated based on issue share capital amount 42,216,680.
14. Contact name:
Shaheen Hussain
15. Contact telephone number:
020 7658 6000