SECURED PROPERTY DEVELOPMENTS PLC - Result of General Meeting Reated Party Transaction

SECURED PROPERTY DEVELOPMENTS PLC

Unit 6 ,Orchard Mews ,42 Orchard Road

Highgate, London N6 5TR

SECURED PROPERTY DEVELOPMENTS PLC

(The Company)

Date 28 September 2016

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION

Further to the announcement made by The Company on 2 September 2016, and in accordance with ISDX Growth Market Rule 55, The Company announces that at a General Meeting of The Company held on 28 September 2016, the ordinary resolution set out in the General Meeting Notice sent to shareholders (Ordinary Resolution) was duly passed.

The Ordinary Resolution sought shareholders' approval for the provision of development finance to Space Property Corporation Limited (Space Property) in an aggregate amount of £600,000 (plus an amount in respect of interest) for a term of 12 months at a rate of 10.2 per cent per annum secured by a second-ranking legal mortgage on a freehold commercial property in York.

R. A. Shane is a director of The Company and owns 29.15 per cent of the issued share capital of The Company.

R. A. Shane is also the sole director and controlling shareholder of Space Property and as such the transaction is a related party transaction.

John Townsend, Chairman commented "We are pleased that the shareholders of The Company have voted to approve the financing of this project in York and look forward to generating a return on our funds whilst we pursue other opportunities for The Company."

John Townsend

Chairman

Company No. 2055395

Registered office: as above