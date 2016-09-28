NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - September 28, 2016) - Betts Recruiting (Betts Recruiting, Inc.), the leading sales recruitment firm for groundbreaking companies throughout the US and Europe, was recently named as one of the Top 100 Best Places to Work in New York City by Crain's New York. Crain's New York Business launched their recognition program nine years ago. Today, the award is a joint effort of Crain's New York Business and Best Companies Group. The program honors the best employers in New York City, and their benefit to the city's economy, workforce and businesses.

"We're honored that Crain's has recognized Betts Recruiting as one of the Best Places to Work in New York City. Our top-notch recruiting experience and company culture stand out because we build genuine relationships and love what we do," said Jamie Coakley, Managing Director -- East at Betts Recruiting. "In the past two years alone, our New York office has tripled in size. Employees should feel recognized for their hard work, and prioritizing our employees helps us continue to be a highly-desirable employer and recruiting partner."

Over the past seven years, Betts Recruiting has prided itself as being the go-to firm when rapidly developing companies want to scale their sales and marketing teams. The company takes a consultative approach, meeting all job seekers face-to-face, emphasizing personality when determining how best to match their experience and culture requirements with Betts Recruiting's clients. This method ensures companies only interview high-quality people who they can quickly move through their process.

Best Places to Work Award Requirements

To be considered for participation in Crain's 2016 Best Places to Work competition, companies had to meet the following eligibility requirements:

Be a for-profit business or not-for-profit organization

Be a publicly or privately-held business

Have a facility in New York City

Have a minimum of 25 full-time or part-time employees working in New York City (Manhattan, Bronx, Brooklyn, Staten Island and/or Queens)

Be in business a minimum of 1 year

Companies from across all five boroughs participated in the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in New York City. The first part (25% of the ranking) consisted of evaluating each nominated organization's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part (75% of the ranking) involved an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

Ranking of Crain's Best Places to Work Award Winners

An alphabetical listing of the 100 organizations named as Best Places to Work in New York City, appeared on Crain's New York Business' website, crainsnewyork.com, on September 28 th .

Crain's New York Business will report, publish and promote the numerical rankings online at crainsnewyork.com on Friday, December 2 nd and in Crain's New York Business' print edition on Monday, December 5 th . Contracted independent research firm Best Companies Group supplied the data, and were responsible for the registration and survey process, data analysis, and final rankings. Crain's New York Business only reports on the results of the data provided by Best Companies Group.

Organizations making the list will be honored at a celebratory luncheon on December 2 nd where the final rankings will be unveiled.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in New York City program, visit www.BestPlacesToWorkNYC.com.

