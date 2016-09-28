Technavio's latest market intelligence report has listed the top five leading suppliers for the legal services market until 2020. These suppliers implement the proprietary approach to differentiate themselves from competitors as well as to help clients save on costs. Their expertise and wide service portfolios gives them the ability to provide proprietary services that can cater to specific buyer requirements in specific subcategories.

Competitive landscape

Although, the legal services industry is largely dominated by global players, the small service providers have an advantage over the global players in terms of regional expertise. The major buyers of legal services are mostly from industries such as large pharmaceuticals, healthcare,automotive, FMCG, media and entertainment, and retail sector

To stay ahead of market competition, suppliers are adopting various approaches, some of which include operating on low profit margins, offering proprietary products, and expanding product portfolios to evolve into one-stop shops that can cater to all legal service requirements of large organizations.

About the top five legal service providers

Baker McKenzie

Baker McKenzie has the capability to provide legal services to various industry sectors including energy, government services, healthcare, and automotive. The company has strong financial backup and is best known for its work in mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructuring, and financial services.

Some of the key services provided by the company include:

Antitrust and competition

Banking and finance

Dispute resolution

Energy, mining, and infrastructure

Environmental

Mergers and acquisitions

DLA Piper

DLA Piper tops the charts in terms of the number of mergers and acquisitions on a global scale for the fifth consecutive year. Recognized as a top global outsourcing advisory by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals in February 2016, the firm demonstrates expertise on in dealing with a wide array of legal issues of corporates and businesses.

Over a thousand lawyers from DLA Piper have been termed as "the best" by several directories in their respective areas of legal practice.

Some of the key services provided by the company include:

Capital markets

Emerging growth and venture capital

Fund formation and investment funds

Mergers and acquisitions

Private equity

Administrative law

Latham Watkins

Latham Watkins operates across industrial sectors such as aerospace, defense and government services, communications, oil and gas, and mining and metals. The company provides and online portal with a wide selection of education programs on various legal practices, accessible at any time.

Some of the key legal advisory services provided by the company include antitrust, joint ventures, and strategic alliances.

Clifford Chance

Ranked the number law firm in the Global Top 30 Chambers list of 2015, Clifford Chance demonstrates its expertise across various legal practice areas. The company's services cover clients across industries such as banks, consumer goods and retail, energy and resources, and healthcare and life sciences.

The company provides expertise in the following areas:

Capital markets

Corporate

Finance

Litigation, dispute management

Real estate

Tax, pensions, employment, and incentives

Allen & Overy

In January 2016, Allen Overy was ranked the top legal advisor for private equity buyouts in Europe. The company offers several online platforms that have enhanced security features and simplify clients' access to legal documents.

Some key services offered by the company include:

Corporate governance and compliance

Emerging markets

Environment and regulatory law

Public international law

Intellectual property

Corporate consulting services, and mergers and acquisitions

