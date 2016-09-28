Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "European Market Report for Blood Glucose Test Strips 2016 MedCore" report to their offering.

The value of the blood glucose test strip market increased in 2015 and modest growth is expected to continue over the forecast period, driven by increasing unit sales and limited by ASP erosion. Unit sales growth will be driven by the increasing patient population and, as a result, increasing number of diabetics that are testing their blood glucose levels. Pricing pressure in the competitive landscape and on national healthcare budgets is expected to result in persistent ASP declines in test strips during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

European Market For Diabetes Monitoring, Treatment And Drug Delivery

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History

3. Disease Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Types Of Diabetes

2.1.2 Diabetes Complications

2.1.3 Risk Factors Associated With Type 1 And Type 2 Diabetes

2.1.4 Signs And Symptoms

2.1.5 Diabetes Monitoring

2.1.6 Treatment

2.1.7 Drug Delivery Systems

3. Country Profiles

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1.1 Population

3.1.1.2 GDP Per Capita

3.1.1.3 Units

4. Blood Glucose Test Strip Market

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Analysis And Forecast

4.3 Drivers And Limiters

4.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Novo Nordisk

Sanofi

Roche

Johnson Johnson

Eli Lilly

Abbott

Ascensia

Becton Dickinson

Medtronic

Menarini

DexCom

Ypsomed

Insulet

Artsana

B. Braun

Terumo

