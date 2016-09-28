Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "European Market Report for Traditional Blood Glucose Monitoring 2016 MedCore" report to their offering.

The European traditional blood glucose monitoring market is comprised of the blood glucose meter segment, the blood glucose test strip segment, and the lancet and lancing device segment. In 2015, the largest segment in the traditional blood glucose monitoring market was the test strip market, which represented nearly 98% of the total market value. This large proportion of market can be attributed to the business model of traditional blood glucose monitoring; meters, lancets and lancing devices are given away for free to drive sales of the test strip segment.

The growing patient population of glucose testing diabetics will drive unit sales growth of test strips over the forecast period. However, growth will be limited by ASPs declines due to competitive pricing pressure and the growing popularity of alternative methods of testing glucose levels, such as continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) and flash glucose monitoring (FGM).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

European Market For Diabetes Monitoring, Treatment And Drug Delivery

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History

Research Methodology

2. Disease Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Types Of Diabetes

2.1.2 Diabetes Complications

2.1.3 Risk Factors Associated With Type 1 And Type 2 Diabetes

2.1.4 Signs And Symptoms

2.1.5 Diabetes Monitoring

2.1.6 Treatment

2.1.7 Drug Delivery Systems

3. Country Profiles

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1.1 Population

3.1.1.2 GDP Per Capita

3.1.1.3 Units

4. Traditional Blood Glucose Monitoring Market

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Overview

4.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

4.4 Drivers And Limiters

4.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Novo Nordisk

Sanofi

Roche

Johnson Johnson

Eli Lilly

Abbott

Ascensia

Becton Dickinson

Medtronic

Menarini

DexCom

Ypsomed

Insulet

Artsana

B. Braun

Terumo



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/769gr4/european_market

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20160928006321/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Glucose Testing, Diabetes Devices