The European CGM market comprises the CGM system segment and the CGM sensor segment. The business model for CGM is similar to traditional blood glucose meters, where the CGM system is the base equipment and the majority of sales are made from the disposable sensor component, which is replaced every three to seven days depending on the manufacturer. The CGM market is still considered to be in its infancy, but the disposable sensors will be the most important revenue generator as the technology gains further acceptance.

Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) allows for a more accurate reading of how blood glucose levels fluctuate throughout the day by measuring interstitial glucose levels on a continuous basis and estimating blood glucose levels based on these readings.

The CGM system is typically made up of three components: a glucose sensor, transmitter and receiver. The sensor is inserted under the skin into the interstitial fluid and held with an adhesive. Sensors are typically sold in groups of four and are labeled for three to seven days of use, depending on the manufacturer.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

European Market For Diabetes Monitoring, Treatment And Drug Delivery

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History

2. Disease Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Types Of Diabetes

2.1.2 Diabetes Complications

2.1.3 Risk Factors Associated With Type 1 And Type 2 Diabetes

2.1.4 Signs And Symptoms

2.1.5 Diabetes Monitoring

2.1.6 Treatment

2.1.7 Drug Delivery Systems

3. Country Profiles

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1.1 Population

3.1.1.2 Gdp Per Capita

3.1.1.3 Units

4. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Overview

4.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

4.3.1 Total Cgm Market

4.3.2 Cgm System Market

4.3.3 Cgm Sensor Market

4.3.4 Emerging Markets: Non-Invasive Cgm

4.4 Drivers And Limiters

4.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Novo Nordisk

Sanofi

Roche

Johnson Johnson

Eli Lilly

Abbott

Ascensia

Becton Dickinson

Medtronic

Menarini

DexCom

Ypsomed

Insulet

Artsana

B. Braun

Terumo



