Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "European Market Report for Flash Glucose Monitoring 2016 MedCore" report to their offering.

The European FGM market comprises the FGM reader segment and the FGM sensor segment. The business model for FGM is similar to traditional blood glucose meters and CGM, where the reader is the base equipment and the majority of sales are made from the disposable sensor component, which is replaced every 14 days.

However, due to a recent product update that allows patients to use near-field communication (NFC) technology to substitute their smartphones as the reader component, purchase of the reader device is no longer mandatory. As a result, the disposable sensors will be the most important revenue generator for the FGM market as it gains further acceptance and higher uptake in Europe.

The FGM system is made up of two components: a sensor and an electronic reader device that takes readings of glucose levels from the sensor. Sensors are worn on the back of the upper arm of patients for up to 14 days and inserted in a similar fashion as CGM sensors, with an adhesive to hold it in place. The reader component is manually placed over the sensor and after about a second, the reader displays a measurement of the patient's glucose level, a historical trend of previous scans and the direction in which the glucose level is moving.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

European Market For Diabetes Monitoring, Treatment And Drug Delivery

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History

2. Disease Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Types Of Diabetes

2.1.2 Diabetes Complications

2.1.3 Risk Factors Associated With Type 1 And Type 2 Diabetes

2.1.4 Signs And Symptoms

2.1.5 Diabetes Monitoring

2.1.6 Treatment

2.1.7 Drug Delivery Systems

3. Country Profiles

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1.1 Population

3.1.1.2 Gdp Per Capita

3.1.1.3 Units

4. Flash Glucose Monitoring Market

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Overview

4.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

4.3.1 Total Fgm Market

4.3.2 Fgm System Market

4.3.3 Fgm Sensor Market

4.4 Drivers And Limiters

4.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Novo Nordisk

Sanofi

Roche

Johnson Johnson

Eli Lilly

Abbott

Ascensia

Becton Dickinson

Medtronic

Menarini

DexCom

Ypsomed

Insulet

Artsana

B. Braun

Terumo

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7smmpm/european_market

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20160928006326/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Glucose Testing, Diabetes Devices