According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global automotive cylinder head market was valued at USD 91.49 million in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 94.41 million by 2020.

This research report titled 'Global Automotive Cylinder Head Market 2016-2020' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. To understand and calculate the automotive cylinder head market size based on geography and end-markets, the data is derived from annual global sales.

Customized cylinder head designs and configuration, decline in the price of gasoline, ever-growing demand for gasoline-powered vehicles in emerging countries and cost and reliability are some of the factors that are driving the growth of the global automotive cylinder head market.

Modern vehicles are expected to have titanium or magnesium-casted cylinder heads that are used in high-performance sports cars. These materials are strong and rigid and have high temperature resistivity. Titanium or magnesium-casted cylinder heads are expected to contribute 5% of the global automotive cylinder head market by 2020.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=51717

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio's automotive analysts categorize the global automotive cylinder head market into three major segments by material. They are:

Cast iron

Aluminum

Titanium

Global automotive cylinder head market segmentation by material 2015 (% share)

Cast iron 68% Aluminum 30% Titanium 2%

Source: Technavio

Global automotive cylinder head market by cast iron

The global automotive cylinder head market is mostly dominated by cast iron based cylinder heads. Cylinder head manufacturers, Tier-1 suppliers, and OEMs mostly use cast iron, as it offers durability and lower production cost. The main flaw with its use is weight.

According to Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead automotive components analyst from Technavio, "Cast iron cylinder heads help with better weight transfer at launch and aid in better weight distribution, so they are commonly used in drag racing. Though cast iron cylinder heads are cost effective, vehicle performance can be improved by making larger valves and improved flow designs. They also dissipate much less heat as compared to other metals with better mechanical properties like aluminum

In entry level and mid-segment vehicles, where lower cost is prioritized over performance and quality, many OEMs use cast iron to make automotive cylinder heads in majority of their vehicles.

Global automotive cylinder head market by aluminum

The aluminum cylinder head market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.72%. The market would mainly be driven by the global shift toward engine downsizing and fuel emission norms.

"Technological advancements in the global automotive industry have led to the extensive use of aluminum to manufacture several components. It is commonly used in chassis, bodies, engine blocks, radiators, and hubcaps among other components," adds Siddharth.

Aluminum castings in automobile find most widespread use in pistons, cylinder heads, intake manifolds, transmission-like axles, differential housings, and drive shafts. Recently, development effort to apply wrought aluminum is becoming more active than applying aluminum castings. Forged wheels have been used where the loading conditions are more extreme and where higher mechanical properties are required.

Global automotive cylinder head market by titanium

The titanium-casted automotive cylinder head market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.34% during the forecast period.

The beneficial characteristics of titanium include high strength, low density, and excellent corrosion resistance. This makes it a preferred metal for lightweight automotive applications. It has been used by sports car manufacturers like Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Ferrari to name a few. They have extensively used the metal in manufacturing and casting of engine components. They have also used it in exhaust systems.

Titanium is an excellent material for high-performance concords. With the same strength and half the weight of steel, it is a very effective material for designing light weight concords. However, a comparable low elastic modulus makes it difficult to substitute steel without redesigning. Titanium-built concords help in weight reduction, thereby building a newer generation of downsized engines.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Linamar

Nemak

Sandvik Coromant

ThyssenKrupp

Browse Related Reports:

Global Automotive Hydro Mechanical Variable Transmission Systems Market 2016-2020

Global Automotive Brake Booster Market 2016-2020

Global Automotive Voice and Speech Recognition System Market 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20160928005503/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com