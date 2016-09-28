Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentglobal automotive rear cross traffic alert system (RCTAS) marketreport. In terms of geographical coverage, the report analyses three geographic regions and explicitly states key leading countries in the respective regions as per the market. The regions include the Americas, EMEA and APAC.

Automakers worldwide are working on advance driver assistance safety technologies that promise to deliver a safer and comfortable driving experience. One such technology is the automotive RCTAS, which allows the driver to safely back out the vehicle from difficult parking spaces and also aids in changing lanes while preventing rear-end collisions due to blind spots.

The changing demographic profile of drivers is also a key factor influencing the growth of such systems. The automotive industry is seeing increase in the number of aging drivers holding driver's license, which is fueling the demand for automotive safety technologies. RCTAS, like driver assistance safety systems, is gaining popularity among ageing drivers as they are prone to conditions related to weakening of driving and motor skills over time.

Competitive vendor landscape

The leading automotive suppliers in the world, in terms of market revenue, like Bosch, Continental, and Denso are also the leading players in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market penetration. All the three suppliers have a wide portfolio of ADAS with products ranges in active, passive, and driver assistance systems. Currently, Continental AG leads the ADAS market share with 17% of the total revenue generated from ADAS, followed by Bosch with 15%, and Denso with 13%.

"The competitive environment in this market may intensify in step with stringent safety norms and increase in vehicle safety awareness among the people. Dominant automotive economies like Europe, the Americas, and Japan display the highest adaption and growth rate, as most of the vehicles manufactured in these regions are fitted with advanced systems that help in enhancing rear-view visibilities," says Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead automotive electronics analyst from Technavio

With the transportation sector evolving, both in terms of powertrain and electrification of components, driver assistance technologies seem to have high potential for market growth, especially in developing regions. While established and renowned vendors in the market are focusing on designing and developing active safety technologies, emerging new players are making their way into driver assistance technologies.

The top six automotive RCTAS market vendors are as follows:

Autoliv

The driver assistance safety technology used by Autoliv uses wide range radar sensors that provide detailed information about the object. The different types of radar sensors used by the company are categorized as ultra-wide band, narrow band, and multi-mode radar sensors that provide high-frequency bandwidth. The signals transmitted by radar on detecting an object within proximity of potential threat are received by the receiver units in the system.

Bosch

Bosch has developed mid-range radar (MRR) sensor-based RCTAS. The company is now developing two versions of this mid-range radar system: front and rear. MRR uses frequency bandwidth range of 76-77 GHz, which is capable of delivering accurate and precise information. In addition to that, the antenna designed is capable of working for distance up to 160 m for MMR-front and up to 80 m for MRR-rear along with wide angle profile of 42-degrees for MRR-front and 150-degrees for MRR-rear.

Continental AG

The system developed by Continental AG's division of Chassis Safety is designed to warn the driver of potential collision when backing out of the parking area to reduce the probability of an accident. The system makes use of same technology as used in the Continental AG's BSD system. It incorporates two short-range sensors that can give the driver 120-degree angle. On detecting a potential collision, the system will warn the driver by alarming a warning sound along with a LED light in the rear-view mirror.

Delphi

Delphi is British automotive parts manufacturing company. It is a global technology company that provides a wide range of products and solutions for automotive and commercial vehicle sectors, which help in making vehicles safe, eco-friendly, and cost-effective. As of December 2015, it had approximately 1,39,000 employees in its offices across the world. The company generated an annual revenue of USD 15.16 billion and had spent USD 1.5 billion on R&D in FY2015.

Valeo

The driver assistance system uses two radar-based sensors to aid the driver while reversing in a parking area. The sensors integrated in the rear bumper of the vehicle help in monitoring an area within 150-degree range and gather information related to speed, distance, and direction of vehicle passing behind when reversing the vehicle. The system offers comfort and convenience, especially when the vehicle is parked between two large vehicles and in case of poor visibility.

Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies is a German semiconductor solution designer and developer. The company generated annual sales of USD 6.4 billion in 2015, and has 35,400 employees worldwide.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

