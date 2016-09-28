Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "European Market Report for Assisted Reproduction Devices" report to their offering.

Procedures in the assisted reproduction market are projected to experience strong but stable growth throughout the forecast period. Unlike other industries within gynecology, the assisted reproduction market is minimally affected by economic downturns. This is potentially because, unlike costly procedures that are able to be delayed, the age of females significantly impacts fertility and the success rate of becoming pregnant.

The largest changes in the market are in terms of emerging technology and superior processes to perform assisted reproduction treatments. As more research is published, the industry is adapting to optimize success rates. Patient reimbursement and differing legislation by country also produces a substantial impact on procedure numbers across Europe.

While there are a number of techniques used to aid fertilization, the products discussed are those used for in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI). An IVF procedure removes the woman's eggs and then fertilizes them with sperm in a lab setting. IVF has been very successful in helping couples become pregnant within their first or second cycle. ICSI takes a sperm cell and injects it directly into an egg. ICSI can facilitate fertilization in conjunction with IVF.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

European Market For Gynecological Devices Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Procedure Numbers

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History

2. Country Profiles

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1.1 Population

2.1.1.2 Median Age

2.1.1.3 GDP Per Capita

2.1.1.4 Price Index

3. Assisted Reproduction Device Market

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1.1 Media

3.1.1.2 Vitrification

3.1.1.3 Embryo Time Lapse Incubator System

3.2 Market Overview

3.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

3.3.1 Total Assisted Reproduction Device Market

3.3.2 Oocyte Retrieval Needle Market

3.3.3 Micropipette Market

3.3.3.1 Flexible Pipette Market

3.3.3.2 Microinjection And Holding Pipettes Market

3.3.4 Embryo Transfer Catheter Market

3.3.5 Reproduction Media Market

3.3.5.1 One Step Media Market

3.3.5.2 Sequential Media Market

3.3.5.3 Sperm Preparation Media Market

3.3.5.4 Freeze/Thaw Media Market

3.3.6 Emerging Market: Embryo Time-Lapse Incubators

3.4 Drivers And Limiters

3.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

