

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures surged to their highest in almost three weeks Wednesday amid speculation that OPEC will soon agree to curb production.



Details are not expected until the official OPEC meeting on November 30. Russia has already said they will go along with the plan.



Nov. WTI oil settled at $47.05/bbl on Nymex, up $2.38, or 5.3%.



Earlier today, the EIA reported a 1.9-million-barrel decline in commercial crude inventories in the U.S, to a total 502.7 million barrels. It's the second consecutive significant decline in oil stockpiles.



