HNA Group ("HNA") today issued the following statement on the ruling issued by the Companies Court of Madrid regarding HNA's request for an injunction that would have suspended the resolutions of the 21 June 2016 General Shareholders Meeting:

"The Court's decision is preliminary and procedural; it is not a ruling on the merits of the case. HNA remains deeply troubled by the situation at NH Hotel where shareholder value and the future of the Company have been put at risk by the self-interested actions of Hesperia and Oceanwood. HNA intends to appeal the decision regarding injunctive measures and also looks forward to addressing the merits of its case with the Court. HNA is confident that it will prevail on the law and on the facts."

About HNA Group

HNA Group Co., Ltd. is a global conglomerate engaged in airport services, transportation, real estate, financial services, leasing, tourism, hotels, and logistics. It is the parent company of Hainan Airlines, which was founded in 1993. It is based in China in Haikou, Hainan Province and in Beijing. HNA Group is known for its commitment to corporate social responsibility.

