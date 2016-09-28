MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- For the eighth time, Inc. magazine ranked SMP Pharmacy Solutions in its 35th annual Inc. 5000, an elite list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The company is recognized as an entrepreneurial leader for its three-year sales growth of 396%.

"This is an unbelievable feat to be included on this list eight times, each year bringing our rank higher and higher," said Armando Bardisa, President & Founder of SMP Pharmacy Solutions. "We hope to do it eight more times and look forward to what the next year holds."

The 2016 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., is the most competitive crop in the list's history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year growth of 433%. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue is $200 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 640,000 jobs over the past three years, or about 8% of all jobs created in the entire economy during that period. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The Inc. 5000 list stands out where it really counts," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. "It honors real achievement by a founder or a team of them. No one makes the Inc. 5000 without building something great -- usually from scratch. That's one of the hardest things to do in business, as every company founder knows. But without it, free enterprise fails."

Based in South Florida, SMP offers services in fertility, specialty drugs, compounding and retail. SMP is redefining the pharmacy experience by improving the quality of life for patients through personalized service and an experienced staff. A one-stop-shop for all pharmacy needs, SMP is forging partnerships with physicians who are looking for a superior pharmacy to better their practice and patient experiences.

