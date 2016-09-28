

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former Republican Senator John Warner, R-Virg., crossed party lines and endorsed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton on Wednesday, offering some harsh criticism of Republican nominee Donald Trump in the process.



Appearing at an event alongside Clinton running mate Senator Tim Kaine, D-Virg., Warner praised Clinton's work on the Senate Armed Services Committee while he was chairman as well as her composure during Monday's first presidential debate.



'There comes a time when I have to stand up and assert my own views,' Warner said. 'If there's one thing about candidate Clinton that you've got to understand, she throughout her whole life has been prepared, done her homework and studied.'



Warner also attacked Trump for his lack of experience in national security matters and his comments describing the state of the U.S. military as a 'disaster.'



'We have today the strongest military in the world. No one can compare with us,' Warner said. 'Does it need to be modified and changed and added to and modernized? You bet it has. But it is not in shambles.'



He added, 'No one should have the audacity to stand up and degrade the Purple Heart, degrade military families or talk about the military being in a state of disaster.'



The endorsement from the retired five-term senator could give Clinton a boost in Virginia, where polls have shown her lead over Trump narrowing despite having Kaine on the ticket.



Warner previously crossed party lines to support Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virg., in the race to fill his own seat, although this marks the first time he has endorsed a Democrat for president.



