Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentbattery market for railwaysreport. This research report also lists four other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Railway batteries are generally used for rolling stock or stationary applications. Rolling stock batteries are used for starting locomotives, lightings, and on-board auxiliary systems used in engines and coaches; whereas, stationary batteries are used as emergency backup power for railroad crossings, signal towers, and signaling systems.

Most railway coaches (AC/non-AC) are self-generating systems where the electrical power is derived separately from alternators driven by axle through the V-belt drive, as long as the coach is moving ahead at maximum full load output speed of alternators. However, when the coach is stationary or moving at lower than maximum full load output speed, the entire coach's electrical load (including AC) is met by a battery.

Competitive vendor landscape

The competition in global battery market for railways is moderate and mainly based on factors such as brand recognition, product quality, reliability, durability, energy density, and price. It is estimated that the market will continue to evolve. Global and other prominent manufacturers will have an advantage over smaller and new vendors by offering better products at a competitive price.

"The global battery market for railways is moderately competitive because of the presence of moderate numbers of vendors manufacturing railway batteries. Many European and Chinese companies have a strong market positions," says Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, a lead energy storage analyst from Technavio.

All the players have very vast geographical presence with respect to railway infrastructure and supply. The market is characterized by intensive capital requirement nature that necessitates high initial investment cost. The key discriminating element in this industry is the contract fulfillment and project cost offered by companies.

Top five battery market vendors for railways

EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries and related products such as chargers, outdoor cabinet enclosures, power equipment, and battery accessories. It offers related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. EnerSys markets and sells its products to more than 10,000 customers in over 100 countries via a network of distributors, independent representatives, and its own sales force.

The company provides three types of battery systems for railways- Hawker EvoRail batteries, Hawker PerfectRail batteries, and Hawker ZeMaRail batteries.

Exide India Limited

Exide India Limited provides products that include LMX, TL-AC (MET 1100) VRLA batteries, 4DS diesel loco starting, EMU pantograph operation, and 2V range for signaling and telecommunications.

Exide Technologies

Exide Technologies is one of the leading stored electrical energy solution providers, with subsidiaries in more than 80 countries. It has partnerships with OEMs and serves the spare parts market for industrial and transportation applications. It offers its total battery management program as an integrated approach to manufacture, distribute, and recycle LAB.

The company offers products including batteries for train lighting of railway coaches, MET1100 VRLA batteries for train lighting and air conditioning of railway coaches, Exide batteries for engine starting in diesel locomotives, batteries for electric locomotives and electric multiple units, and batteries for railway signaling and telecommunications.

HBL

HBL is involved in the design and manufacturing of batteries used in railway applications including engine start, railway signaling, equipment, on-board auxiliary power, emergency communication equipment, and traction substations. The company has partnerships with major railway OEMs that provides services of supplying battery system.

HBL offers KRM and KRX batteries suited for a wide range of applications of battery market for railways. KRM PS Ni-Cd single cell batteries provide fail-safe emergency back-up power for radio communication, door control, computing, lighting, air-conditioning, and other applications requiring medium power. KRX PS Ni-Cd single cell batteries are designed for emergency braking, diesel engine starting, and other applications that need high power for small durations.

Saft

Saft manufactures and markets non-rechargeable and rechargeable batteries. It sells its products in Europe, North America, Asia/Oceania, the MEA, and South America. The company offers Ni-Cd battery and provides products including MSX, SMRX-F3, SRX, SRM-F3, SRM+, and SRA Standard.

The other prominent vendors are as follows:

Amara Raja

HOPPECKE

GS Yuasa

Quallion LLC

