Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Sovereign and Country Risk Management" conference to their offering.

Global financial tsunami, European debt crisis and political risk events in the Middle East and Africa have changed the ways analysts look at the sovereign/country risk, counterparty risk and liquidity risk. Traditional risk scoring and expert models seem to be less effective in the future. The workshop will discuss current issues and effective analytical methodologies relating to sovereign and country risk, government debts, quasi-government debts, country risk and liquidity risk. Discussion will be focused on sovereign and country risk management, credit risk management liquidity risk management and asset portfolio management.

After the course, delegates should be able to:

Discuss the scope of sovereign/country risk management

Analyze sovereign/country risk exposures

Evaluate association of sovereign/country risk with investment risk, credit risk, liquidity risk

Build internal models to assess sovereign/country risk

Build early warning systems to track sovereign/country risk

Conduct stress testing on sovereign/country risk

Apply EXCEL to quantitatively analyzing sovereign/country risk

This specially designed highly practical course will enable you to:

Discuss the scope of sovereign/country risk management

Analyze sovereign/country risk exposures

Evaluate association of sovereign/country risk with investment risk, credit risk, liquidity risk

Build internal models to assess sovereign/country risk

Build early warning systems to track sovereign/country risk

Conduct stress testing on sovereign/country risk

Apply EXCEL to quantitatively analyzing sovereign/country risk

This course will be held in an interactive workshop format with case studies and exercise. Limited class size is strictly enforced to enhance individual learning experience and interaction with trainer and other participants.

Pre-Course Questionnaire:

A pre-course questionnaire will be sent to you upon your registration which will allow you to raise your specific areas of interest. The trainer will review and analyze these in advance and address them during the workshops, seeking to fully satisfy your learning needs.

Certificate of Attendance:

Upon the successful completion of this course, you will receive a Certificate of Attendance bearing the signatures from both the trainer and the organizer. This certificate will testify your endeavour and serve towards your professional advancement.

For more information about this conference visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7sbdvf/sovereign_and.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20160928006423/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For EST Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Economics