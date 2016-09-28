Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal bone densitometer (BDM) marketreport. This research report also lists seven other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The increase in the adoption of refurbished bone densitometer (BDM) devices due to their low cost and easy availability among end-users in developing and underdeveloped countries will hamper the growth of the global BDM market. End-users may opt out of buying new devices due to the high cost, which ranges anywhere between USD 5,000 and USD 40,000.

Point-of-care (PoC) bone density testing is gaining prominence globally, especially in countries that witness frequent screenings due to a large patient population affected by chronic and bone-related diseases. PoC bone density testing ensures improved turnaround time, cost benefit, and increased patient satisfaction.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global BDM market is highly competitive with the presence of international and regional players in many countries. The market is growing moderately owing to an increase in the number of cases related to diseases such as cancer, driving the need for effective screening solutions.

The top vendors offer a broad range of BDM devices with different technologies under axial and peripheral BDM categories. A key strategy employed by most of the players in the market include M&A and partnerships. The vendors are constantly competing for the top position, with occasional spurts of competition from local manufacturers. The competitive strength of the market players is dependent on a host of factors, including product precision, product pricing, the speed of measurement, patient radiation dose, and product reliability and versatility.

"The demand will be high in emerging countries, especially in APAC countries such as India and China, due to an increase in the number of diagnostic laboratories and hospitals as a result of largely unmet patient needs. These countries will constitute the fastest growing market with many local players having a considerable share in the market due to their low-cost BDM solutions," says Amber Chourasia, a lead lab equipment analyst from Technavio.

Top five bone densitometer market vendors

CompuMed

CompuMed offers OsteoGram, a bone density measurement software for digital imaging and communications in medicine (DICOM) compliant systems. It works in the combination with standard or digital X-ray equipment to help in the detection of osteoporosis screening, diagnosis, and therapy monitoring. This software is compatible with DICOM-compatible digital X-ray devices. It provides the diagnostic accuracy of a DXN scan with a standard in-office X-ray procedure. The OsteoGram system determines bone volume and bone mineral mass from radiographic scan data. The BMD is calculated and compared with normal healthy bones, generating both T-score and Z -score for patient management.

DMS

DMS designs, manufactures, and sells a variety of irradiation apparatus and tubes used in industrial, medical diagnostic, medical therapeutic, research, and scientific applications. It also offers beta, gamma, X-ray, or other radiation equipment. In addition, the company manufactures PET scanners, MRI equipment, CT scanners, medical ultrasound equipment, ECGs, electromedical endoscopic equipment, medical laser equipment, pacemakers, hearing aids, and food and milk irradiation equipment.

DMS established its presence in the global BDM market with its range of imaging systems for conventional and digital radiology and bone densitometry applications worldwide.

GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare focuses on expanding its presence in the global BDM market with its range of bone densitometry solutions to make bone health assessment accessible and to protect the vitality of patients. The company provides a variety of tools that help physicians diagnose and treat weakened bones. The company offers a portfolio of DXA solutions that address specific needs of the patients. These are designed with the latest generation technology and a variety of applications and practice management tools.

Hologic

Hologic established its presence in the global BDM market with its range of BDMs under its Skeletal Health product segmentation.

The company specializes in delivering tools to help people maintain stronger and healthier bones. It offers a variety of imaging solutions that can identify osteoporosis and fractures. Hologic introduced the first DXA system in 1987.

Swissray

Swissray has established its presence in the global BDM market with its range of BDMs through its key brand Norland. The Norland XR-600 provides a clinical setting with advanced technology for in vivo assessment of bone. This scanner features a pair of advanced dynamic filtration technology, and a pair of advanced detectors targeted to independently register high and low energy. It delivers precise, swift, and accurate studies, independent of body size and operator-based analysis.

