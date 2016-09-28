sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 28.09.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 546 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,094 Euro		+0,007
+8,05 %
WKN: A141C8 ISIN: US45779A5074 Ticker-Symbol: II2 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INSPIREMD INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INSPIREMD INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INSPIREMD INC
INSPIREMD INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INSPIREMD INC0,094+8,05 %