VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL)(CSE: CRL.CN)(FRANKFURT: 7C5)(OTC PINK: CDTAF) ("Carl" or the "Company"), a developer of Big-Data-as-as-Service ("BDaaS")-based solutions for Industrial Internet-of-Things ("IoT"), is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its listing process in the United States on the OTC Markets, and is currently trading under the symbol "CDTAF". In connection with the United States listing, the Company has secured DTC eligibility by The Depository Trust Company for its shares.

The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation DTCC, and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered 'DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors.

Greg Johnston, CEO of Carl, commented, "We are pleased to have our shares trading in the U.S. and to have received DTC approval so quickly. A substantial number of our new application deployments are now in the U.S. and we expect significant growth in this market to continue in the coming year. The U.S. listing will enhance trading efficiency of our shares, lower transaction costs, and provide additional value to our current and prospective shareholders."

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is focused on providing next generation information collection, storage and analytics solutions for data centric companies. Building on its recent acquisitions, Flow Works Inc., a company that helps its clients analyze and understand all forms of environmental data through a powerful platform of data collection, monitoring, analysis and reporting tools and Extend to Social Media Inc., a company that specializes in unstructured data analysis from Social Media, Carl develops applications to work with new cloud-based mass storage services and analytics tools (Big-Data-as-a-Service ("BDaaS")).

Carl's development platform can accommodate virtually unlimited storage of any amount and type of data. This technology allows Carl to build advanced applications for monitoring, reporting and analysis. Carl's data collection and storage methods allow the company to build smart Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS")-based applications that can collect data from many diverse sources in and provide deep insight for decision-making purposes. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.

