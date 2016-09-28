BROOKLYN, NY--(Marketwired - September 28, 2016) - Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM), announced that Daniel J. Harris, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer, will participate in the Mortgage Bankers Association webinar titled "Bank CRE Lending - Navigating the Bank Regulatory Landscape", held on September 29, 2016. Mr. Harris will provide a community banking perspective of how banks are addressing the heighted supervisory concern for CRE lending.

