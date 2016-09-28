InnerWorkings, the leading global marketing execution firm, today announced a new partnership with Preferred Hotels Resorts, the world's largest independent hotel brand.

Under the exclusive multi-year agreement, InnerWorkings will facilitate the production of all branded items that Preferred Hotels Resorts creates for its offices, member hotels, current and potential partners and loyal guests, from the company's Preferred Travel magazine to collateral for its iPrefer hotel rewards program, as well as all related shipping and freight logistics.

InnerWorkings will help us improve time and cost efficiencies by consolidating our global marketing supply chain," said Ken Mastrandrea, Chief Operating Officer at Preferred Hotels Resorts. "We look forward to the transparency and simplicity of their single, global solution."

With its global footprint and $1 billion buying power, InnerWorkings will capture timing and cost efficiencies, leveraging innovative strategies that streamline global distribution and reduce costs for Preferred Hotels Resorts.

Added Pat McCusker, President of North America at InnerWorkings: "For global brands like Preferred Hotels, the impact of our streamlined solutions on the marketing supply chain is transformative. We're looking forward to our collaboration, and to celebrating the results of our work together."

About InnerWorkings, Inc.

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) is the leading global marketing execution firm serving Fortune 1000 brands across a wide range of industries. As a comprehensive outsourced enterprise solution, the Company leverages proprietary technology, an extensive supplier network and deep domain expertise to streamline the production of branded materials and retail experiences across geographies and formats. InnerWorkings is headquartered in Chicago, IL and employs more than 1,500 individuals to support global clients in the execution of multi-faceted brand campaigns in every major market around the world. Among the many industries InnerWorkings serves are: retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, not-for-profits, healthcare, food beverage, broadcasting cable, and transportation. For more information visit: www.inwk.com.

