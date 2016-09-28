

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Health insurance giant Aetna has announced that it will make Apple Watch available to select large employers and individual customers by offering monthly payroll deductions to make covering the remaining cost easier.



Aetna will also be giving 50,000 of its employees free Apple Watches.



'This is only the beginning - we look forward to using these tools to improve health outcomes and help more people achieve more healthy days.' Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini said.



The company made this announcement as part of its new initiative to improve customer experience. The program will begin this fall.



Aetna is also planning to develop several iOS-exclusive health apps, starting with deeply integrated health apps for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX