The Arctic is a remote and delicate ecosystem that northern communities have relied on for centuries. These communities are facing serious environmental and social challenges, ranging from dealing with the effects of climate change to ensuring their young people have the skills necessary for the 21st-century economy.

Arctic science and evidence-based policy are vitally important to tackling the challenges that Arctic communities in Canada and around the world are facing. The Government of Canada recognizes the importance of collaborating with Indigenous peoples and other Arctic nations to develop solutions together.

Today, the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science, attended the first-ever White House Arctic Science Ministerial today, where she spoke on the importance of leveraging Arctic science to both inspire the next generation of young scientists and encourage young people in Arctic communities to develop science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills. On behalf of the Government of Canada, Minister Duncan signed a joint statement on Arctic collaboration with science ministers and representatives from 25 governments and the European Union. The joint statement recognizes that international collaboration and the inclusion of Arctic Indigenous peoples in science and decision making are essential to advancing research in the Arctic.

"The Government of Canada is working with its international partners, including the United States, to support Arctic research and science. Research done by Canadian and other scientists gives governments the evidence necessary for sound policy development for this vitally important region. Arctic science, in concert with traditional Indigenous knowledge, can help us address the effects of climate change and other challenges that Arctic communities face today."

- The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science

-- The first-ever White House Arctic Science Ministerial was chaired by Dr. John Holdren, Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and Assistant to the President for Science and Technology. -- Sessions were held on numerous topics, including how to harness science to build stronger Arctic communities and how Arctic science can inspire and empower young people, including those living in the Arctic, to enter STEM fields. -- Several members of the Arctic Council were in attendance. Various officials of important Arctic and climate change organizations spoke, including Dr. David Grimes of the World Meteorological Organization and Dr. Erin Freeland Ballantyne of the Dechinta Centre for Research and Learning.

Joint Statement of Ministers

