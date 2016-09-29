TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- AlarmForce Industries Inc. (TSX: AF) (AlarmForce or the Company) is pleased to announce the addition of Chris Gokiert and Lee Matheson to the Board of Directors effective immediately.

Chris Gokiert, the current President of Critical Mass, a digital experience design agency, oversees globally key client relationships, the development of service offerings, and the operations of the company. Mr. Gokiert has been responsible for overseeing the growth of Critical Mass since 1998 and has helped the company grow from one office in Calgary to 12 offices worldwide. Through his tenure at Critical Mass, he has helped brands like Dell, AT&T, Nissan, Infiniti, and Sunglass Hut create world class digital brand experiences.

Lee Matheson is the co-founder of Broadview Capital Management Inc. Mr. Matheson has experience as a securities analyst at KJ Harrison & Partners from 2006 - 2008 as well as being a securities analyst with AIC investment Services from 2003 to 2006. He holds the Canadian Investment Manager (CIM) and Chartered Financial Analyst designations. Mr. Matheson is currently a director of RDM Corp., WesternOne Inc. and was previously a director of Medworxx Solutions Inc. until its sale in October 2015.

"We are very pleased to announce the addition of Chris and Lee to the board today. We look forward to having their experience and leadership to further strengthen our team," said Michael A. Brennan, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"I look forward to working with both Chris and Lee. Both new additions have experience that will be of value as we enter the next phase of the company's evolution," said Graham Badun, CEO, AlarmForce.

Richard Peddie has resigned from the board of directors effective immediately.

AlarmForce's Board of Directors currently consists of the following seven members for the term ending at the 2016 Annual General Meeting to be held in the spring of 2017: Michael A. Brennan (Chairman), Graham Badun (Director, President & Chief Executive Officer), Pavel Begun (Director), Tobias Behrenwaldt (Director), Alain Cote (Director), Chris Gokiert (Director), Lee Matheson (Director).

