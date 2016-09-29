EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- Concordia University of Edmonton is thrilled to announce a new collaboration with Hanban (Office of Chinese Language Council International, affiliated with the Chinese Ministry of Education) to launch the Centre for Chinese Studies.

A barrier to growth in Chinese language capacity in Canada's schools has been identified as a shortage of Canadian teachers of the Chinese language. The Centre will focus on three main areas: Chinese Teacher Development, Chinese Language Education and China Studies.

When: Thursday, September 29, 2016 Program of events: Location: At Concordia University of Edmonton 2:15pm - 3:45pm Panel discussions on Education Innovations 4:15pm - 5:30pm Launch Ceremony for the Centre of Chinese Studies Location: At Fairmont Hotel Macdonald 6:00pm - 8:00pm Celebration Banquet Location: Robert Tegler Student Centre Concordia University of Edmonton 7128 Ada Boulevard Edmonton, AB T5B 4E4

Free parking is available at Concordia University of Edmonton for the Panel Discussions and the Launch Ceremony.

The events will be attended by a delegation from China, representatives from various levels of government, as well as local dignitaries from surrounding communities and the education sector.

