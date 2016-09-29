VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- Gourmet Ocean Products Inc. ("Gourmet" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: GOP) announced today that its board of directors has approved a change of the Company's auditors. Manning Elliot, LLP (the "Former Auditor") has resigned effective September 23, 2016. The audit committee and the board of directors have appointed Davidson & Company, LLP (the "Successor Auditor") as the successor auditor, effective September 23, 2016, until the close of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

The Company has sent a Notice of Change of Auditor (the "Notice") to the former Auditor and to the Successor Auditor and has received a letter from each, addressed to the securities commissions in each of Alberta and British Columbia, Ontario and the TSX Venture Exchange stating that they agree with the information contained in the Notice. The Notice together with the letter from the Former Auditor and the letter from the Successor Auditor have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee and its board of directors and are available on www.sedar.com.

There were no disagreements or unresolved issues with the Former Auditor on any matter of audit scope or procedures, accounting principles or policies, or financial statement disclosure. It is the Company's opinion that there have been no "reportable events" (as defined in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligation) between the Company and the Former Auditor. The Former Auditor did not provide a modified opinion in their auditor's report for the financial statements of the Company fiscal year ended September 30, 2015 and the fifteen months ended September 30, 2014.

About Gourmet Ocean Products Inc.

Gourmet is a B.C.-based aquaculture company specializing in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of high-quality specialty seafood products including sea cucumbers, scallops, goeducks and oysters with distribution to customers worldwide.

Gourmet's goal is to become a global leader in aquaculture.

