

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Thursday release August figures for retail sales, highlighting a light day in Asia-Pacific economic news.



Retail sales are expected to fall 0.8 percent on month and 1.7 percent on year after gaining 1.4 percent on month and slipping 0.2 percent on year in July. Large retailer sales are called lower by 2.9 percent on year after adding 0.6 percent in the previous month.



Australia will see August figures for job vacancies; in July, vacancies were down 1.9 percent.



Singapore will provide August numbers for producer prices; in July, prices fell 2.4 percent on month and 9.4 percent on year.



