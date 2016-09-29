Company commits to hiring 100 employees in the UK as it surges past two million customers at 200,000 companies globally

New data centre is first planned for Europe and will support the company's growing base of customers across the region

Campaign Monitor, the leading provider of professional-grade email marketing and automation software for growing businesses, today unveiled its plans to accelerate global growth with a new European headquarters in London and plans to open a data centre in Europe to support the company's growing base of customers across the region. Campaign Monitor will also create 100 new positions in the UK over the next two years to support its fast-growing customer base of two million customers at over 200,000 companies around the world, more than 25,000 of which are based in the UK.

"Our investment in growing Campaign Monitor's team in the UK underscores our commitment to customers in Europe," said Alex Bard, CEO, Campaign Monitor. "Our growing team will support the accelerated momentum we've seen in the region and help our customers grow their businesses with the No. 1 digital marketing channel, email marketing."

Campaign Monitor's growth is fueled by a rapidly growing customer base that is adopting Campaign Monitor's new marketing automation to instantly send personalized, timely and relevant marketing offers that drive sales and business growth. Businesses rely on email marketing to grow because it offers the highest ROI of any marketing channel, more than four times higher than other formats including social media and paid search. [1]

"Every email we send is an opportunity to create a positive impression and brand relationship with our customers," said Liam Howard-Jones, marketing manager, Virgin Experience Days. "Campaign Monitor's email marketing and automation has been driving massive engagement and revenue for our business."

To accommodate its growing European workforce, Campaign Monitor will open a new European headquarters in London, located in Shoreditch. The company has been named a top place to work by Great Places to Work in both the United States and Australia, highlighting the importance Campaign Monitor places on investing in employees and their working environment.

