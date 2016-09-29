Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2016) - CEO, Daniel Major of GoviEx Uranium (TSXV: GXU), discusses the mining projects this company has developed and their future plans.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/goviex-ceo-clip-2016/

GoviEx Uranium is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel, Sep 26-Oct 9, Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

GoviEx Uranium (TSXV: GXU):

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of a diversified portfolio of uranium projects in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship and mine permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, as well as its mine permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and uranium-copper-silver exploration Falea Project in Mali. http://www.goviex.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in the US and Canada. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and are distributed online on top financial portals including: Thomson Reuters, BNN.ca, and Stockhouse.com. They are also disseminated via a video news release to several financial portals including Globe Investor, OTC Markets, TMX Money, and The National Post.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clip Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com