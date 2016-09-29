Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2016) - Peter Dasler, President & CEO of CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV: CVV), explain this exploration company's future plans for uranium and diamonds.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/canalaska-ceo-clip/

CanAlaska is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel, Sep 26-Oct 9, Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF):

Since 2004 CanAlaska Uranium has been undertaking uranium exploration in Canada's Athabasca Basin and surrounding region-- an area often referred to as the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium". CanAlaska holds one of the largest land positions in the region. To date, over CAD $86 Million has been expended exploring and identifying high grade uranium targets on CanAlaska's properties with multiple uranium targets being delineated. The company's management and technical consulting team include geologists and geophysicists with extensive experience in the Athabasca Basin identifying exploration targets for major producers. CanAlaska's primary focus is on advancing the West McArthur and Cree East Projects. http://www.canalaska.com/s/Home.asp

