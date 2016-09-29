Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2016) - Bradford Cooke, CEO of Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR: TSX) discusses this mining company with a silver project in Mexico.

Endeavour Silver is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel, Sep 26-Oct 9, Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Endeavour Silver (EDR:TSX):

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company with three high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Since start-up in 2004, Endeavour has grown its mining operations organically to produce 11.4 million ounces of silver equivalents in 2015. Development of Endeavour's high-grade discovery on the Terronera property in Jalisco state, the permitted El Compas mine and plant in Zacatecas state, and the prospective Parral properties in Chihuahua state, should facilitate the Company's goal to become a premier senior producer in the silver mining sector. http://www.edrsilver.com/

