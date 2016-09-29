MACAU, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®) is proud to announce its successful involvement in developing China's first gaming technical standard -- "Technical Gaming Standards for Online Lottery Systems and Betting Terminals."

China Lottery Online (CLO) contracted GLI to develop their technical standard, which was recently released to the public. The release of this standard is extremely important because it demonstrates commitment to the People's Republic of China by ensuring that gaming products meet international standard, follow best-practice guidelines and remain secure, fair and auditable.

GLI's Chief Operating Officer APAC Espee de Robillard, said, "China's lottery and gaming operator, CLO has a proud history of providing entertainment to its customers while maintaining the integrity of its system and preventing illegal gaming operations. With the public release of its first technical standard, CLO achieves a major milestone by establishing a world-class framework for local and international developers to supply betting terminals, games and other lottery system components. Gaming Laboratories International is proud to assist CLO in developing the first lottery system standard. GLI and CLO staff worked diligently together to deliver the new bilingual (English & Mandarin) technical standard that will drive CLO's system and game content development into the future. GLI acknowledges the participation and efforts of all those involved."

GLI has had a strong presence in Asia for 10 years, and the company group serves over 475 jurisdictions worldwide.

About Gaming Laboratories International

Gaming Laboratories International, LLC delivers the highest quality land-based, lottery and iGaming testing and assessment services. GLI's laboratory locations are found on six continents, and the company holds U.S. and international accreditations for compliance with ISO/IEC 17025, 17020, and 17065 standards for technical competence in the gaming, wagering and lottery industries. For more information, visit www.gaminglabs.com.

Contact:

Christie Eickelman

Vice President of Worldwide Marketing

+1 (702) 914-2220

Email Contact



