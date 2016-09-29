

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in Japan were down 1.1 percent on month in August, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday.



That missed forecasts for a decline of 0.8 percent following the upwardly revised 1.5 percent increase in July (originally 1.4 percent).



On a yearly basis, retail sales fell 2.1 percent - also beneath expectations for a decline of 1.7 percent after easing 0.2 percent in the previous month.



Sales from large retailers skidded an annual 3.6 percent versus forecasts for a fall of 2.9 percent after gaining 0.6 percent a month earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX