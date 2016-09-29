

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one session after it had ended the two-day slide in which it had retreated more than 60 points or 2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,990-point plateau, although the market is poised to bounce higher again on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is firm, supported by strength in the price of crude oil and the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up, and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday as losses from the financials and insurance companies were tempered by support from the property stocks.



For the day, the index lost 10.31 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 2,987.86 after trading between 2,984.32 and 3,000.70. The Shenzhen Composite Index fell 2.96 points or 0.15 percent to end at 1,978.30.



Among the actives, Bank of China shed 0.59 percent, while Agricultural Bank of China lost 0.63 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China fell 0.23 percent, China Life dropped 0.74 percent, Ping An slipped 0.64 percent, China Unicom jumped 1.21 percent, China Shenhua tumbled 0.47 percent and Vanke spiked 2.63 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks fluctuated on Wednesday before finishing higher - extending the gains from the previous session.



The Dow added 110.94 points or 0.6 percent to 18,339.24, while the NASDAQ edged up 12.84 points or 0.2 percent to 5,318.55 and the S&P rose 11.44 points or 0.5 percent to 2,171.37.



The strength was due to a sharp increase in the price of crude oil, which surged in reaction to reports that OPEC members have agreed to cut oil output. The price of crude oil jumped in response to the news, with crude for November delivery surging $2.38 to $47.05 a barrel.



Earlier in the day, traders digested remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen - who told lawmakers there is no 'fixed timetable' for raising interest rates but noted that a majority of the members of the Federal Open Market Committee think a rate hike is likely this year.



In economic news, the Commerce Department reported that durable goods orders came in flat in August.



