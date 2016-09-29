Public Relations Department Eisai Co., Ltd. +81-(0)3-3817-5120

TOKYO, Sept 29, 2016 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that a series of abstracts highlighting the latest clinical and pre-clinical data on lenvatinib mesylate (selective inhibitor of receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs) with a novel binding mode, product name: Lenvima/Kisplyx, "lenvatinib") and eribulin mesylate (halichondrin class microtubule dynamics inhibitor, product name: Halaven, "eribulin") will be presented during the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2016, taking place in Copenhagen, Denmark, from October 7 - 11.For lenvatinib, six abstract poster presentations, including health economics and outcome research data, are to be given at the meeting with the main presentations featuring the latest data from a Phase Ib trial of lenvatinib in combination with the immune checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab in patients with selected solid tumors as well as an analysis of the responses in specific metastases following treatment with lenvatinib from the results of the Phase III SELECT Study.For eribulin, an abstract poster presentation on a subgroup analysis in leiomyosarcoma (LMS) patients from a Phase III study (Study 309) in patients with advanced liposarcoma (LPS) and LMS is also scheduled to be given at the meeting.Eisai positions oncology as a key franchise area. The company will continue to create innovation in the development of new drugs based on cutting-edge cancer research, and in doing so seeks to make further contributions to address the diversified needs of, and increase the benefits provided to, patients and their families as well as to healthcare providers.About EisaiEisai Co., Ltd. (TSE:4523; ADR:ESALY) is a research-based human health care (hhc) company that discovers, develops and markets products throughout the world. Eisai focuses its efforts in three therapeutic areas: integrative neuroscience, including neurology and psychiatric medicines; integrative oncology, which encompasses oncotherapy and supportive-care treatments; and vascular/immunological reaction. Through a global network of research facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, Eisai actively participates in all aspects of the worldwide healthcare system. For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit www.eisai.com.Source: EisaiContact:Copyright 2016 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.