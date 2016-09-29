

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) announced that it received notice of an unsolicited 'mini-tender' offer made by TRC Capital Corporation to Hormel Foods stockholders to purchase up to 3 million shares of Company common stock at a price of $36.25 per share.



TRC Capital's offer price represents a discount of $1.62 per share, or 4.28 percent, below the Company's closing price of $37.87 on September 23, 2016, the day prior to the date of the offer.



The offer is for approximately 0.57% of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock.



