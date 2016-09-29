

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably higher on Thursday following the positive lead overnight from Wall Street and the rally in crude oil prices after OPEC agreed to cut oil output for the first time in eight years.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 226.06 1.37 16,691.46, off a high of 16,708.58 earlier.



In the oil sector, Inpex is rising more than 6 percent and JX Holdings is rising by more than 3 percent following the overnight surge in crude oil prices.



In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is up more than 1 percent.



However, the major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Panasonic is adding more than 1 percent and and Canon is up almost 2 percent, while Sony is down 0.2 percent and Toshiba is declining more than 1 percent.



Automaker Toyota is adding 0.5 percent and Honda is gaining almost 2 percent. Fast Retailing is advancing almost 1 percent and SoftBank is rising more than 2 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Tokuyama Corp. is rising 14 percent after the chemical maker said it will sell its Malaysian unit to South Korea's OCI Co.



Tokyo Electric Power is gaining more than 7 percent and Chiyoda is up almost 6 percent. On the flip side, Nichirei Corp. is down more than 4 percent and Nippon Express Co. is losing more than 2 percent.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said that retail sales in Japan were down 1.1 percent on month in August. That missed forecasts for a decline of 0.8 percent following the upwardly revised 1.5 percent increase in July.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 101 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Wednesday due to a sharp increase in the price of crude oil. Earlier in the day, traders seemed somewhat reluctant to make significant moves as they digested remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.



The Dow climbed 110.94 points or 0.6 percent to 18,339.24, the Nasdaq edged up 12.84 points or 0.2 percent to 5,318.55 and the S&P 500 rose 11.44 points or 0.5 percent to 2,171.37.



The major European markets also moved back to the upside on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.6 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices spiked higher on Wednesday in reaction to a report from Reuters indicating that OPEC members have reached an agreement to cut oil output. WTI oil for November delivery surged up $2.38 or 5.3 percent to $47.05 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



