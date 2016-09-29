

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) announced that James Hixon, executive vice president law and corporate relations and chief legal officer, will retire effective December 1, 2016.



Hixon's legal and corporate communications responsibilities will be assumed by William A. Galanko, whom the board of directors of Norfolk Southern Corp. named senior vice president law and corporate communications, effective December 1, 2016.



Galanko joined NS in 1990 as a tax attorney and was named vice president taxation in 1999, vice president financial planning in 2005, and vice president law in 2006. Galanko holds an undergraduate degree from West Virginia University and law degrees from the College of William and Mary and Georgetown University.



Also effective December 1, 2016, the board of directors named John M. Scheib vice president law, to replace Galanko. Since joining NS in 2005, Scheib has held positions of increasing responsibility in the NS law department and currently is general counsel commerce. Previously, Scheib served as chief of staff and counsel to the chairman of the U.S. Surface Transportation Board and as counsel to the railroad subcommittee in the U.S. House of Representatives.



