

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Air Berlin PLC (AIBEF.PK) said that its Board resolved to substantially restructure the group and implement a new business model. It will lay-off up to 1,200 full-time employees.



Air Berlin PLC & Co. Luftverkehrs KG will operate a reduced core fleet of 75 aircraft in a dual- hub strategy with long-haul flights from Berlin and Dusseldorf. All administrative functions will be concentrated in Berlin. The touristic business with 35 aircraft will be combined in a separate business unit with a view to evaluate strategic options.



Air Berlin PLC & Co. Luftverkehrs KG intends to provide up to 40 Airbus A320 family aircraft to the Deutsche Lufthansa group with up to 38 aircraft operated by Air Berlin PLC & Co. Luftverkehrs KG under a six year wet lease agreement.



The Air Berlin group endeavours to implement redundancies in a close and constructive collaboration with employee representatives. Further, discussions are being held with the unions representing cockpit and cabin staff in order to reach a framework for new collective works agreements, which are economically more beneficial for the company.



