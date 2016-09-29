

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc. (GSK, GSK.L) said that it intends to sell its remaining stake in Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. (APNHF.PK). The disposal will be through a placing of ordinary shares in Aspen to institutional investors.



The Offering is expected to comprise up to 28.2 million Aspen ordinary shares equivalent to 6.2% of Aspen's ordinary share capital. The offer price will be determined by means of an accelerated bookbuild offering process which is to start immediately.



GlaxoSmithKline has been an Aspen shareholder for 7 years. During this time Aspen's share price has risen approximately six fold from ZAR50 in May 2009 to ZAR317 today. GlaxoSmithKline and Aspen have also undertaken a number of successful commercial transactions over this period including recently the sale to Aspen of GlaxoSmithKline's anaesthetic products which was announced earlier this month.



GlaxoSmithKline has entered into a placing agreement with Citigroup Global Markets Limited and UBS Limited to act as Joint Bookrunners in relation to the Offering.



GlaxoSmithKline noted that it will use the proceeds from the transaction for general corporate purposes. The net profit on disposal will not be included in core operating profit and core EPS in 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX