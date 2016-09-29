Cashfloat's digital marketing strategist, Ofer Valencio Akerman, is interviewed and shares the company's beliefs and fundamental values, outlining why this makes them stand out from the other payday lenders in the UK.

Western Circle Ltd, trading as Cashfloat.co.uk, is a new type of online payday lender operating from London. The company is based on fundamentally good morals, and uses extremely advanced business intelligence technology to help them achieve fair affordability assessments in real time.

A former cybercrime investigator, Akerman describes how he used his skills and knowledge to understand how payday lenders were operating, and why this was generating such bad media. He then took this knowledge and turned it around, directing Cashfloat on a new and moral path.

The payday loan market is one that used to be infamous for hidden fees and harsh collection tactics. The regulations introduced by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in 2015 have changed that somewhat, but many customers are still struggling with what they believe are unfair practices.

According to Akerman, the ultimate goal of Cashfloat is to help and protect people when applying for short term credit online. This automatically translates into thorough affordability assessments and credit checks, a friendly and professional support team, and clear and transparent terms and conditions. The company also recently introduced dynamic payday loans, inviting the customer to repay any amount as early as they want, saving them money on interest.

Kelly Richards, founder of Cashfloat blog, commented, "We're out to help people as much as possible. We literally sit down and think: What can we do to help more people? That's why we are constantly upgrading our loan experience, and publishing free resources on loans and finance to help!"

The interview will be published on American Airline inflight business channel during October and November. Watch the interview or visit Cashfloat.co.uk for more information about Cashfloat's new and refreshing approach to payday loans.

About Cashfloat.co.uk

Cashfloat.co.uk is a trading style of Western Circle Limited; an FCA-fully authorised direct lender. The Cashfloat model is based on fundamentally good morals and the most advanced artificial intelligence technology designed to help and protect people taking payday loans online.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20160928005910/en/

Contacts:

Western Circle Ltd

Kelly Richard, 020-3757-1933

kelly.richard@cashfloat.co.uk

or

SEO related queries

Ofer Valencio Akerman

akerman@masterlevelseo.com