Global Burn Care Market Forecasts: 6.8% CAGR to 2021 led by Biologics

PUNE, India, September 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The burn care market is expected to reach $2.33 billion by 2021 from $1.68 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.8% driven by increasing number of emergency centers and burn units, growing awareness regarding treatment options while the biologics segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021.

Complete report on burn care market spread across 187 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 140 tables and 107 figures is now available at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/burn-care-market-by-product-advanced-alginate-collagen-hydrocolloid-hydrogel-biologics-traditional-depth-minor-partial-thickness-full-thickness-burn-end-users-hospitals-inpatient-outpatient-physi-st-to-2021-market-report.html .

The market growth can be attributed to factors such as rising incidence of burns, increasing healthcare expenditure, favorable government initiatives, increasing number of emergency centers and burn units, and growing awareness regarding treatment options. However, high cost of burn care treatments and products is the major factor challenging the growth of this market.

In this report, the global burn care market has been segmented on the basis of product, depth of burn, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into advanced burn care, biologics, traditional burn care, and other burn care products. Among these, the advanced burn care products segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016; while, the biologics segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021.

Based on the depth of burn, the burn care market is segmented into minor, partial-thickness, and full-thickness burns. The partial-thickness burns segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2016, owing to the increasing usage of advanced dressings and biologics such as skin grafts and substitutes.

On the basis of end users, the burn care market is segmented into hospitals, physician clinics, home care, and other end users. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016. The increasing incidence of burn injuries and advancement in burn care products & treatments are contributing to the large share of this market segment.

Geographically, the burn care market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW). Factors such as increasing demand for biologics like skin grafts and its substitutes and high usage of advanced dressings in the U.S. are driving growth in the North American burn care market.

Key prominent players in the burn care market include Smith & Nephew plc (U.K.), Mölnlycke Health Care (Sweden), Convatec Inc. (U.K.), Acelity L.P. (U.S.), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Derma Sciences, Inc. (U.S.), Medtronic (Ireland), and 3M Company (U.S.). Order a copy of Burn Care Market by Product (Advanced (Alginate, Collagen, Hydrocolloid, Hydrogel), Biologics, Traditional), Depth (Minor, Partial-thickness, Full-thickness Burn), End-Users (Hospitals (Inpatient, Outpatient), Physician Clinics, Homecare) - Forecast to 2021 research report at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/purchase?rname=701950 .

Apart from comprehensive geographic &product analysis and market sizing, the report also provides a competitive landscape that covers the growth strategies adopted by industry players over the last three years. In addition, the company profiles comprise the product portfolios, developments, and strategies adopted by the market players to maintain and increase their shares in the market. The above-mentioned market research data, current market size, and forecast of the future trends will help key market players and new entrants to make the necessary decisions regarding product offerings, geographic focus, change in strategic approach and levels of output in order to remain successful in the burn care market.

On a related note, another research on Wound Care Market Global Forecast to 2021 says, countries such as China, India, Australia, Japan, and Brazil are expected to serve as new revenue pockets for the wound care market in the coming five years. The global market in terms of value is expected to reach USD 20.4 billion by 2021 from USD 17.0 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2016 to 2021. Companies like 3M Company, Baxter International, Inc., Coloplast A/S, Convatec Healthcare B.S.A.R.L, Covidien PLC, Derma Sciences, Inc., Ethicon, Inc., Hollister, Inc., Ethicon, Inc., Acelity L.P, Mölnlycke Health Care and Smith & Nephew have been profiled in this 301 pages research report at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/wound-care-market-traditional-wound-care-advanced-wound-care-active-wound-care-negative-pressure-wound-therapy-other-therapy-devices-current-trends-opportunities-global-forecasts-2011-2-market-report.html .

Explore more reports on life sciences market at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/reports/life-sciences .

About Us:

RnRMarketResearch.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 100,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports. We provide 24/7 online and offline support to our customers.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd floor, Metropole,

Next to Inox theatre, Bund garden road,

Pune-411001

Maharashtra,India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@rnrmarketresearch.com



