ANGELFISH INVESTMENTS PLC - Interim Results

Angelfish Investments Plc
("ANGP" or "the Company")
Interim Results for the Period to 30 June 2016
The board of Angelfish Investments Plc (the "Board") today announces the Company's unaudited results for the six months to 30 June 2016 (the "Period"). The Company reports an operating loss for the Period before interest receivable, amortisation and dividends payable to preference shareholders of £24,343 (2015: £70,132 loss) and a retained loss for the Period of £51,455 (2015: £75,206 loss).
Statement by the Board
The Company extended its accounting period from 30 June 2016 to 31 December 2016. Therefore the presented Interim Results below are for the six month period ended 30 June 2016. During the period the Company has continued to hold its investment in One Media Enterprises Limited ("OME"). OME is a UK incorporated holding company for a group of U.S. incorporated companies (generally referred to as "OneMedia") which are engaged in the sourcing, development, marketing and distribution of tech mobile devices including wearables specifically for healthcare management. OneMedia has continued to develop its partnership agreement with AT&T and will launch on AT&T's new Connected Marketplace web site targeted to the healthcare customer with a projected initial market launch in January 2017 and a full-scale healthcare launch in February 2017. The Board is pleased that OME continues to make valued advances in its refined business model which it believes will ultimately result in Angelfish realising value from this investment.
During the period Angelfish received repayments of the investment of £250,000 into Axis Capital Markets Limited ("Axis") previously Andes Financial Services Limited. This loan has now been fully repaid, with the final tranche of £50,000 being repaid in the first week of July 2016.
As part of its continued investment strategy Angelfish, on 31 March 2016, made a secured loan of £77,500 ("the Loan") to 4 Navitas (Green Energy Solutions) Limited ("4Navitas"). 4Navitas is a UK based engineering company that specialise in renewable energy technology. Based in Lancashire, 4Navitas have developed new technology to manufacture a vertical axis wind turbine, designed by 4Navitas with 11 patents pending and partnering with SIEMENS AG. On 3 June 2016, Angelfish extended the Loan of £77,500 to 4 Navitas by a further £350,000 secured over a floating charge over the assets of 4Navitas and for a period of 6 months. The Board of Angelfish are currently in advanced discussions with the directors of 4Navitas to assist in rolling out their turbines either directly or in partnership under a joint venture agreement.
Principal activities
The principal activity of the Company is an Investment Vehicle, which is quoted on the ISDX Growth Market (formerly the PLUS-quoted market).
No interim dividend is to be paid in relation to the Period. No interim dividend was paid in relation to the six months to 31 December 2014.
The Board intends to utilise the Company's ISDX Growth Market quotation to continue with its investment program, with a view to increasing shareholder value.
On behalf of the Board
Andrew Flitcroft
Finance Director
Angelfish Investments Plc
28 September 2016
INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)
For the year ended 30 June 2016
|Angelfish Investments plc
|6 mths to
|6 mths to
|year to
|year to
|30 June
|30 June
|30-Jun
|30-Jun
|2016
|2015
|2016
|2015
|£ GBP
|£ GBP
|£ GBP
|£ GBP
|Turnover
|3,000
|(6,000)
|6,000
|6,000
|Operating Expenses
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Administrative Expenses
|(27,343)
|(64,132)
|(82,570)
|(120,350)
|Other Operating Income
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Operating Loss on Ordinary
|Activities Before Taxation
|(24,343)
|(70,132)
|(76,570)
|(114,350)
|Amortised Preference Share Premium
|(33,569)
|(22,052)
|(54,902)
|(22,052)
|Interest Receivable
|31,035
|31,514
|55,847
|31,514
|Interest Payable - Preference Dividend
|(24,578)
|(14,536)
|(48,930)
|(22,712)
|Loss on Ordinary Activities Before Taxation
|(51,455)
|(75,206)
|(124,555)
|(127,600)
|Tax on Loss on Ordinary Activities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Retained Loss for Period
|(51,455)
|(75,206)
|(124,555)
|(127,600)
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)
As at 30 June 2016
|Angelfish Investments plc
|As at
|As at
|30 June
|30 June
|2016
|2015
|£ GBP
|£ GBP
|Assets
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|0
|0
|Goodwill
|0
|0
|Other intangibles
|0
|0
|Investments
|198,540
|198,540
|198,540
|198,540
|Current assets
|Trade and other receivables
|680,995
|341,869
|Cash and cash equivalents
|974,603
|118,597
|1,655,598
|460,466
|Total assets
|1,854,138
|659,006
|Equity and liabilities
|Equity
|Issued share capital
|71,008
|71,008
|Share premium
|0
|0
|Retained earnings
|10,277
|134,832
|81,285
|205,840
|Non current liabilities
|Loans and borrowings
|1,755,309
|424,874
|Current liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|17,544
|28,292
|Total liabilities
|1,772,853
|453,166
|Total equity and liabilities
|1,854,138
|659,006
NOTES:
1. The above financial information was approved by the Board on 28 September 2016.
2. The above financial information is unaudited and does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006.
3. There have not been any changes in accounting policies which affect the validity of the comparison of the financial information presented for the period to 30 June 2016 versus the comparative financial information presented for the period to 30 June 2015.
4. The information in this announcement has not been reviewed by the Company's auditor.
THE DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.
About Angelfish Investments Plc
The Company's ordinary shares are admitted to trading on the ISDX Growth Market in London. The Company has the ISDX trading symbol ANGP for its ordinary shares and the ISDX trading symbol ANGS for its preferences shares.