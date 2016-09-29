ANGELFISH INVESTMENTS PLC - Interim Results

Angelfish Investments Plc

("ANGP" or "the Company")

Interim Results for the Period to 30 June 2016

The board of Angelfish Investments Plc (the "Board") today announces the Company's unaudited results for the six months to 30 June 2016 (the "Period"). The Company reports an operating loss for the Period before interest receivable, amortisation and dividends payable to preference shareholders of £24,343 (2015: £70,132 loss) and a retained loss for the Period of £51,455 (2015: £75,206 loss).

Statement by the Board

The Company extended its accounting period from 30 June 2016 to 31 December 2016. Therefore the presented Interim Results below are for the six month period ended 30 June 2016. During the period the Company has continued to hold its investment in One Media Enterprises Limited ("OME"). OME is a UK incorporated holding company for a group of U.S. incorporated companies (generally referred to as "OneMedia") which are engaged in the sourcing, development, marketing and distribution of tech mobile devices including wearables specifically for healthcare management. OneMedia has continued to develop its partnership agreement with AT&T and will launch on AT&T's new Connected Marketplace web site targeted to the healthcare customer with a projected initial market launch in January 2017 and a full-scale healthcare launch in February 2017. The Board is pleased that OME continues to make valued advances in its refined business model which it believes will ultimately result in Angelfish realising value from this investment.

During the period Angelfish received repayments of the investment of £250,000 into Axis Capital Markets Limited ("Axis") previously Andes Financial Services Limited. This loan has now been fully repaid, with the final tranche of £50,000 being repaid in the first week of July 2016.

As part of its continued investment strategy Angelfish, on 31 March 2016, made a secured loan of £77,500 ("the Loan") to 4 Navitas (Green Energy Solutions) Limited ("4Navitas"). 4Navitas is a UK based engineering company that specialise in renewable energy technology. Based in Lancashire, 4Navitas have developed new technology to manufacture a vertical axis wind turbine, designed by 4Navitas with 11 patents pending and partnering with SIEMENS AG. On 3 June 2016, Angelfish extended the Loan of £77,500 to 4 Navitas by a further £350,000 secured over a floating charge over the assets of 4Navitas and for a period of 6 months. The Board of Angelfish are currently in advanced discussions with the directors of 4Navitas to assist in rolling out their turbines either directly or in partnership under a joint venture agreement.

Principal activities

The principal activity of the Company is an Investment Vehicle, which is quoted on the ISDX Growth Market (formerly the PLUS-quoted market).

No interim dividend is to be paid in relation to the Period. No interim dividend was paid in relation to the six months to 31 December 2014.

The Board intends to utilise the Company's ISDX Growth Market quotation to continue with its investment program, with a view to increasing shareholder value.





On behalf of the Board

Andrew Flitcroft

Finance Director

Angelfish Investments Plc

28 September 2016









INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)

For the year ended 30 June 2016

Angelfish Investments plc 6 mths to 6 mths to year to year to 30 June 30 June 30-Jun 30-Jun 2016 2015 2016 2015 £ GBP £ GBP £ GBP £ GBP Turnover 3,000 (6,000) 6,000 6,000 Operating Expenses 0 0 0 0 Administrative Expenses (27,343) (64,132) (82,570) (120,350) Other Operating Income 0 0 0 0 Operating Loss on Ordinary Activities Before Taxation (24,343) (70,132) (76,570) (114,350) Amortised Preference Share Premium (33,569) (22,052) (54,902) (22,052) Interest Receivable 31,035 31,514 55,847 31,514 Interest Payable - Preference Dividend (24,578) (14,536) (48,930) (22,712) Loss on Ordinary Activities Before Taxation (51,455) (75,206) (124,555) (127,600) Tax on Loss on Ordinary Activities - - - - Retained Loss for Period (51,455) (75,206) (124,555) (127,600)





STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

As at 30 June 2016

Angelfish Investments plc As at As at 30 June 30 June 2016 2015 £ GBP £ GBP Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 0 0 Goodwill 0 0 Other intangibles 0 0 Investments 198,540 198,540 198,540 198,540 Current assets Trade and other receivables 680,995 341,869 Cash and cash equivalents 974,603 118,597 1,655,598 460,466 Total assets 1,854,138 659,006 Equity and liabilities Equity Issued share capital 71,008 71,008 Share premium 0 0 Retained earnings 10,277 134,832 81,285 205,840 Non current liabilities Loans and borrowings 1,755,309 424,874 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 17,544 28,292 Total liabilities 1,772,853 453,166 Total equity and liabilities 1,854,138 659,006





NOTES:

1. The above financial information was approved by the Board on 28 September 2016.

2. The above financial information is unaudited and does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006.

3. There have not been any changes in accounting policies which affect the validity of the comparison of the financial information presented for the period to 30 June 2016 versus the comparative financial information presented for the period to 30 June 2015.

4. The information in this announcement has not been reviewed by the Company's auditor.

THE DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

--END--



Enquires:

Angelfish Investments Plc

Andrew Flitcroft

Finance Director

+44 (0)7769 591096 ISDX Corporate Adviser

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

David Coffman/Richard Nash



+44 (0)207 148 7900 Broker

SVS Securities Plc

Kulvir Virk



+44 (0)203 700 0100



