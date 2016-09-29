PKC Group Plc Company Announcement 29 September 2016 9:00 am



PKC Group Plc's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2017



In 2017 PKC will publish financial information as follows:



-- Financial Statement Release 2016 Thursday, February 9, 2017 at about 8.15 a.m. -- Interim Statement 1-3/2017 Friday, May 5, 2017 at about 8.15 a.m. -- Half-year Financial Report 1-6/2017 Thursday, August 10, 2017 at about 8.15 a.m. -- Interim Statement 1-9/2017 Thursday, October 26, 2017 at about 8.15 a.m.



PKC Group Plc will publish its Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement 2016 on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at the latest.



The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2017.



PKC Group is a global partner, designing, manufacturing and integrating electrical distribution systems, electronics and related architecture components for the commercial vehicle industry, rolling stock manufacturers and other selected segments. The Group has production facilities in Brazil, China, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Lithuania, Mexico, Poland, Russia, Serbia and the USA. The Group's revenue from continuing operations in 2015 totalled EUR 847 million. PKC Group Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.