TULIKIVI CORPORATION FINANCIAL CALENDAR



September 29, 2016 at 9.00 a.m.



TULIKIVI CORPORATION'S GENERAL MEETING AND FINANCIAL REPORTS IN 2017



Tulikivi Corporation's Financial Statement Release for 2016 will be published on February 8, 2017. Annual Report will come out on Tulikivi's website week 12. Annual General meeting will be held on April 20, 2017.



The following reports will be published in 2017:



- January - March interim report April 28



- January - June half year financial report August 11



- January - September interim report October 27



TULIKIVI CORPORATION



Heikki Vauhkonen



Managing Director



