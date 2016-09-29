Novo Nordisk A/S: Novo Nordisk announces plans to reduce workforce by approximately 1,000 employees

Bagsværd, Denmark, 29 September 2016 - Novo Nordisk has today announced its intention to reduce its workforce by approximately 1,000 employees of the 42,300 positions in the company's global organisation.

This is one of several actions taken to reduce operating costs as the company faces a challenging competitive environment in 2017, especially in its large US market.

The reductions are expected to affect R&D units and headquarter staff functions, as well as positions in the global commercial organisation. Around 500 of the layoffs are expected to be in Denmark.

The majority of layoffs are expected to be communicated to affected employees over the next two months, pending negotiations as per local legal labour market requirements.

The workforce reduction and the costs associated herewith do not change the financial outlook for 2016 communicated in connection with Novo Nordisk's half-year financial statement on 5 August 2016.

"We deeply regret that good colleagues stand to lose their jobs, and it has been a difficult decision to make," says President and CEO Lars Rebien Soerensen. "However, we have concluded that it is needed in order for us to have a sustainable balance between income and costs. In the current situation, we have to prioritise investments in key product launches that will bring innovation to patients and drive our future growth."

Further information

Media: Mike Rulis +45 3079 3573 mike@novonordisk.com (mailto:mike@novonordisk.com) Ken Inchausti (US) +1 609 786 8316 kiau@novonordisk.com (mailto:kiau@novonordisk.com)



Investors: Peter Hugreffe Ankersen +45 3075 9085 phak@novonordisk.com (mailto:phak@novonordisk.com) Melanie Raouzeos +45 3075 3479 mrz@novonordisk.com (mailto:mrz@novonordisk.com) Hanna Ögren +45 3079 8519 haoe@novonordisk.com (mailto:haoe@novonordisk.com) Kasper Veje (US) +1 609 235 8567 kpvj@novonordisk.com (mailto:kpvj@novonordisk.com)

Company announcement No 66 / 2016





PR160929_NN_plans_UK (http://hugin.info/2013/R/2045282/763962.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Novo Nordisk A/S via Globenewswire

