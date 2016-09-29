Development of a programme comprising offices, hotels, retail units and student accommodation by ANF Immobilier and VINCI Immobilier

Investment by ANF Immobilier and Foncière des Régions in all of the offices and retail units, i.e. 31,500 m²

The Quai Ilot 8.2 real estate project in Bordeaux is located in the heart of the Armagnac business hub, planned by the Etablissement Public d'Aménagement (urban planning public institution) Bordeaux Euratlantique, close to the forthcoming high-speed railway station due to be inaugurated in 2017, which will link Bordeaux to Paris in two hours. It comprises 29,500 m² of offices, 3,000 m² of retail space, 2 hotels totalling 237 rooms and a student residence with 125 units, over a total area of 43,000 m².

The land was acquired from Bordeaux Euratlantique by the promoters ANF Immobilier (50%) and VINCI Immobilier (50%). Construction started in early September and delivery of the completed project is foreseen in 2018. This ambitious and attractive project was designed by the architects Reichen et Roberts Associés, Ateliers 2/3/4 and MCVD.

The 43,000 m² project is aiming for both HQE "Excellent" and BREEAM "Very Good" certification.

An alliance of skills on a large-scale project in the Bordeaux metropolitan area:

ANF Immobilier, a commercial property investor operating in Bordeaux, Lyon and Marseille, VINCI Immobilier, a major player in property promotion in France, and Foncière des Régions, a key investor and developer in Europe, have teamed up to combine their expertise on this project.

In late August 2016, ANF Immobilier, as investor, signed a partnership with Foncière des Régions to acquire offices and retail units. The two partners acquired these properties off-plan, 30% pre-let to Orange and Allianz Vie through 9-year firm leases. ANF Immobilier and Foncière des Régions will retain 65% and 35% of the investment respectively.

In addition, ANF Immobilier Hotels, a partnership between ANF Immobilier (51%), Eurazeo (35%) and Caisse d'Epargne Provence-Alpes Corse (14%), acquired the 126-room 3-star hotel with a commitment from the operator B&B. The 4-star hotel (111 rooms) will be operated by the Golden Tulip brand.

Lastly, the student residence will be managed by Student Factory, a subsidiary of VINCI Immobilier.

The acquisition of the offices, retail units and 3-star hotel was carried out with financing from Caisse d'Epargne Provence-Alpes-Corse, Crédit Foncier de France and Caisse d'Epargne Aquitaine Poitou-Charentes.

Consultants:

Transaction: BNP Paribas, Tourny Meyer

Lawyers: the firms Fairway, De Pardieu, Kramer Levin, CMS Lefebvre, and Fidal

Notarial offices: Wargny Katz, Uguen/Vidalenc et Associés, Reberat Brandon Leroux Ellenbogen Lauret

About ANF Immobilier

ANF Immobilier (ISIN FR0000063091) is a French listed real estate investment company which owns a diversified portfolio of French office, retail, hotel and residential property worth €1,082 million. The Company is transforming and is oriented toward commercial properties, value creation and the growth of dynamic regional metropolises. It currently has offices in Bordeaux, Lyon and Marseille. Listed on Eurolist B of Euronext Paris and included in the EPRA real estate index, ANF Immobilier is a company of the Eurazeo Group.

http://www.anf-immobilier.com

Foncière des Régions, co-author of real estate stories

As a key player in real estate, Foncière des Régions has built its growth and its portfolio on the key and characteristic value of partnership. With a total portfolio valued at €18Bn (€12Bn in group share), located in the high-growth markets of France, Germany and Italy, Foncière des Régions is now the recognised partner of companies and territories which it supports with its two-fold real estate strategy: adding value to existing urban property and designing buildings for the future.

Foncière des Régions mainly works alongside Key Accounts (Orange, Suez Environnement, EDF, Dassault Systèmes, Thales, Eiffage, etc) in the Offices market as well as being a pioneering and astute operator in the two other profitable sectors of the Residential market in Germany and Hotels in Europe.

www.en.foncieredesregions.fr and follow us on Twitter @fonciereregions

About VINCI Immobilier

VINCI Immobilier, a subsidiary of the VINCI Group, is one of the principal players in property promotion in France. With operations in some 15 cities including Paris and the French regions, VINCI Immobilier covers the two main market segments: residential property (housing and managed accommodation) and commercial property (offices, hotels, retail), thus providing services to investors, institutions and individuals. VINCI Immobilier also provides its customers with its consulting and building management expertise through its "services" division. Thanks to its multi-product offering and its expertise in carrying out large complex projects, VINCI Immobilier works with local authorities to carry out their urban improvement projects and is thereby involved in developing urban areas.

www.vinci-immobilier.com

twitter.com/vinciimmobilier

