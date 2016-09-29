Hikvision PanoVu Panoramic Camera Wins Prestigious GIT SECURITY Award

Voted on by readers of GIT SECURITY magazine, the award recognizes the PanoVu Panoramic Camera for its simple design, superior image quality and easy installation

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, Sept. 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision, the world's leading supplier of innovative video surveillance products and solutions, is proud to announce that its PanoVu 360-degree panoramic camera has been named Best CCTV and Video Security Product in the prestigious 2017 GIT SECURITY Awards. The annual GIT SECURITY awards are recognized as one of the most fiercely contested anywhere in the world, with products nominated and voted on by the 75,000 GIT SECURITY and GIT SICHERHEIT readers to produce three winning products in each category. GIT SECURITY and GIT SICHERHEIT magazines are the highest circulating security magazines in the EMEA region and Germany.

The 16MP PanoVu DS-2DP1636-D camera provides 360-degree distortion-free Ultra HD images by seamlessly integrating eight separate 1/1.9" progressive scan CMOS sensors into each camera. These eight cameras link with the PanoVu's powerful 36x optical PTZ unit and Smart tracking capabilities to ensure that no detail within the panoramic scene is missed, and capture highly-detailed high-resolution colour images down to 0.002 Lux for round-the-clock, 360-degree monitoring, which makes it ideal for public open spaces in busy city centres.

The combination in one unit of 360-degree panoramic viewing and powerful PTZ curtails costs, reduces technical complexity and simplifies installation by allowing users to replace multiple cameras with just one PanoVu. Its all-in-one design uses a single Ethernet cable and one power supply cable for quick implementation and simple configuration.

Hikvision International Marketing Director Keen Yao says the GIT SECURITY Award is a great honour and recognition of the work done by Hikvision's dedicated designers. "We are very pleased to receive this prestigious award from the knowledgeable readers of this highly-regarded magazine. The PanoVu series features a simple, clean design and compact structure that provides ultra-high-definition panoramic images, seamlessly integrating video from multiple sensors in one unit. We believe it is the best equipped high-end panoramic solution on the market."

Hikvision PanoVu Series is designed for large-scale security monitoring applications such as stadiums, city centres, airports and parking lots. The product family is available in 8 MP - 180-degree and 16 MP - 360-degree variants, allowing users to select the ideal model for their specific surveillance application.

In April 2016, Hikvision's PanoVu Series also won an iF Design Award - acknowledged as a symbol of design excellence around the world.

To find out how the award-winning PanoVu Series works out for large-scale scenario, please stop by Hikvision booth at Security Essen, # 2A34.

About Hikvision

Hikvision is the world's leading supplier of video surveillance solutions. Featuring the industry's strongest R&D workforce, Hikvision uses its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities to design and develop innovative CCTV and video surveillance products for any security need. For more information, please visit Hikvision's website at www.hikvision.com.





