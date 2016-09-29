Virtustream Approved as G-Cloud 8 Supplier for UK Government's Latest Framework

LONDON, September 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Virtustream Helps Public Sector Organisations Take Control of their Clouds

Virtustream, the enterprise-class cloud company and a Dell Technologies business, today announced that it has been approved by the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) as a UK government supplier under the G-Cloud 8 (G8) framework. This approval further differentiates Virtustream as a trusted advisor to public sector organisations within the UK who are proactively sorting through the challenges of providing new cloud-based services in light of the current political climate.

"As the UK government embraces one of the most complex administrative eras in generations, the necessity to simplify work processes, run government-critical applications and respond to dynamic demands has increased the need for cloud adoption, " said Steve Midgley, vice president, EMEA, Virtustream. "Selection to the G8 enables Virtustream to provide cloud-delivered services to UK Government departments. Virtustream's unique ability to provide application service level agreements (SLAs) in the cloud on a pay-as-you-go basis helps improve the citizen experience whilst reducing government spending."

G-Cloud was launched in 2012, and the G8 version of the framework was recently made official. This designation allows Virtustream to offer G8 approved infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and specialist cloud services to UK public sector organisations and provides Virtustream a listing in the government's Digital Marketplace.

"G-Cloud helps government departments to quickly engage with approved cloud providers who can meet the government's stringent compliance, security, cost and operational efficiency requirements," adds Midgley.

In addition to the G8 certification, Virtustream is well positioned to assist public sector entities within the UK in their cloud projects. Virtustream Enterprise Class Cloud® provides consumption billing based on actual application workloads, whilst offering application performance SLAs. Virtustream delivers public and private clouds for customers, and in collaboration with other Dell Technologies businesses, also provides hybrid clouds that tether customers' on-premise private clouds to Virtustream's® secure geo-specified cloud platform.

